Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China earned a media sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,660. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

