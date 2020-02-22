Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $8.63 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $67,586.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 148,367,182 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

