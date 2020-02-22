Pirl Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,059.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $490,332.00 and approximately $7,059.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 65,494,351 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

