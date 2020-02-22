Pivot Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.70 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $205,912.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.02912687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00229422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00142909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.