PIVX Hits Market Capitalization of $21.42 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. PIVX has a market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $932,951.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Graviex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017955 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004516 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Graviex, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Livecoin, Bisq, Crex24, Binance, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

