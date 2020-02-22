PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $658,921.00 and approximately $37,246.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,670.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.03867833 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00759318 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

