Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $26,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $49,724,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 844,656 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,655,000 after buying an additional 596,118 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,899,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 421,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,592,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of PAA opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

