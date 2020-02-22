PlatinumBAR Price Tops $0.0034 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $7,300.00 and $34.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

