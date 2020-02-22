PlayChip (PLA) Hits Market Cap of $3.56 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. PlayChip has a market cap of $3.56 million and $4,719.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00480909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.06636070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00060695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

