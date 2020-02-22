PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $290,617.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

