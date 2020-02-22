PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.04 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $246.82 million and $5.04 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.