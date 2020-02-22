Playkey (PKT) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $585,798.00 and approximately $27,245.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.39 or 0.02908348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00228130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

