PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,813,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.32. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.