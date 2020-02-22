PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stake Boosted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 164.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

PNC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

