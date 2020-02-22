POA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

