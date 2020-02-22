POA (POA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, POA has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $52,638.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX.

POA Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

