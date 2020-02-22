Polis Market Cap Achieves $7.34 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00007918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $8,669.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polis has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,611,520 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

