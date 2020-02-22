PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Hits $3.99 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. PolySwarm has a market cap of $3.99 million and $2,178.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.02912687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00229422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00142909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

