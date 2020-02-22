PopularCoin Trading Down 18.3% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $86,001.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00779977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00051665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005958 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006783 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,996,860,954 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

