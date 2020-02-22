Populous Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.65 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004990 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

