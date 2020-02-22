PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $721.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.02716223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.03879911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00777975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00822134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00099231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00636757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,319,261 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

