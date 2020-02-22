Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Cap of $37.31 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Bancor Network, ABCC and Bitbns. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $37.31 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Bittrex, ABCC, TDAX, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

