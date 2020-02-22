PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 169,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

