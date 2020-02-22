PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.91. 1,100,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

