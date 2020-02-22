Primas (PST) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Primas has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Primas

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.