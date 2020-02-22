Primecoin Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $6,323.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,789,486 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

