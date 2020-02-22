Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Progress Software worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.68 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

