Project Pai (PAI) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex, HBUS and LBank. Project Pai has a total market cap of $41.63 million and $3.33 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,655,478,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,581,646 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi, LBank, BitForex and HBUS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.