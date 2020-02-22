Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 598.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.90. 405,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

