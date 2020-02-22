ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 5.33% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRQR. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

