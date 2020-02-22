Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years. Protective Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 9,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Protective Insurance has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

