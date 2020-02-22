Proton Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $776,432.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Proton Token has a market cap of $776,432.00 and approximately $204,583.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BCEX, BitForex and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitForex, LBank, FCoin, CoinTiger and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.