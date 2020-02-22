ProxyNode Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $75,153.00 and approximately $260.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.01086697 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000828 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 153,931,138 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

