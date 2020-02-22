PTON (PTON) Market Cap Hits $862,821.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. PTON has a market cap of $862,821.00 and $12,148.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One PTON token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official website is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

