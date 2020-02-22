Pundi X Market Cap Reaches $46.11 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $46.11 million and $3.13 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,308,006,047 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

