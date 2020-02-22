Pure (PUREX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pure

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

