PWR Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $75,916.00 and $40.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.01086697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00050007 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00212510 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004735 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

