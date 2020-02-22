Pylon Network (PYLNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,243.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Pylon Network has a market cap of $319,239.00 and approximately $2,243.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $51.55 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 538,398 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

