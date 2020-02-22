Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Up 57.7% Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $960,860.00 and $32.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for about $14.16 or 0.00145089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.02911261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00228400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00142589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,862 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

