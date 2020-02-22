QASH Price Reaches $0.0541 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. QASH has a total market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $198,003.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Ethfinex, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, Liquid, GOPAX, Gate.io, EXX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

