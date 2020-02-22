Qbao Achieves Market Cap of $562,205.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market cap of $562,205.00 and $3,771.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest, EXX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

