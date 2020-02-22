QCash Price Up 0% Over Last Week (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One QCash token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QCash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. QCash has a market capitalization of $43.72 million and approximately $236.49 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

