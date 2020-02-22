Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Qiagen posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on QGEN. Commerzbank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qiagen from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,104,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 304,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 141,023 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. 1,846,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

