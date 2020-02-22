QLC Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $110,769.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.12 million and $110,769.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02891938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

