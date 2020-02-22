Qtum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $410.01 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $229.98 million and $410.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00024736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, ABCC, Upbit and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006187 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,153,076 coins and its circulating supply is 96,403,056 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, DigiFinex, Ovis, Coinsuper, GOPAX, Coinrail, Coinnest, Bleutrade, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Huobi, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Binance, BigONE, HitBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, HBUS, Exrates, Bibox, Crex24, Liquid, LBank, Livecoin, Upbit, Iquant, Liqui, Coinone, OKEx, BitForex, BCEX, ABCC, Bittrex, EXX, CoinEx, Kucoin, Poloniex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

