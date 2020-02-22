QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $734,052.00 and $230,460.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

