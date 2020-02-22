QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.38.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

