QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

QCOM traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $87.03. 11,538,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

