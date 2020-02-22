Quant Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00042953 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market capitalization of $50.18 million and $2.53 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00463136 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001404 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005795 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012472 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

