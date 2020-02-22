Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 43,662 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 423.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 0.9% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

GD stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $187.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,683. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day moving average is $182.45. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

